Two wedding rings (pictured, right) were snatched from the hand of a woman in her 80s who was unconscious and receiving end of life care at Royal Preston Hospital.

Police say the theft happened sometime between Friday, January 14 and Tuesday, January 18.

Around a week later, on Thursday, January 27, police received a further report a man in his 70s, a patient at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, had his rings (pictured, left) stolen.

A police investigation is under way after wedding rings were stolen from two elderly patients at Royal Preston and Blackpool Victoria hospitals

The pensioner had been admitted to hospital after suffering several strokes when his gold wedding bands were taken from him.

Both Blackpool and Lancashire Hospital Trusts declined to comment because of the "ongoing police investigation."

Lancashire Police are now appealing for information and urging anyone who has seen the rings, or has been offered the items for sale, to come forward.

PC Laura Alves, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are appealing for information after thefts from elderly patients at two Lancashire hospitals.

"The thefts of those involved have left their families devastated.

"They are desperate to recover the rings. I would urge anyone who recognises the rings pictured to come forward as soon as possible."

If you can help please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0190 of January 19.

