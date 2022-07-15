Fifth person appears in court accused of murdering Blackpool man Mark Gibson

Aaron Chadwick, 33, of Warley Road, was charged with stabbing 52-year-old Mark Gibson to death on Monday (July 11).

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (July 15) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 18.

When asked in court what his intended plea will be, Chadwick replied: “Not guilty.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When did the fatal attack take place?

Police were called to a report a man had suffered “serious injuries” following an attack in Carshalton Road at around 1am on Monday (July 11).

Emergency services attended and Mr Gibson was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment where he later died.

A post mortem examination gave Mr Gibson’s cause of death as stab wounds.

A fifth person appeared at court charged with murdering Blackpool man Mark Gibson (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Has anyone else has been charged in connection with Mr Gibson’s murder?

Four people – two men and two women – previously appeared at court charged with Mr Gibson’s on Thursday (July 14).

They were Shaun Neil, 42, and Tina Walton, 43, both of Boothroyden; Stephen Pugh, 49, of Chapel Street and 38-year-old Stephanie Steele of Gorton Street.

Mr Gibson was fatally stabbed in Carshalton Road on July 11

All four were remanded in custody to appear before a judge at Preston Crown Court on Friday (July 15).

Solicitors representing the four defendants indicated not guilty pleas would be entered at the higher court.

Have there been any other arrests?

A 53-year-old Blackpool man who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released with no further action.

A 50-year-old woman from Blackpool was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Thursday (July 14).

She was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have charged a number of people following the death of Mark Gibson.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this time. They are being supported by police.

“I would also like to place on record the tremendous response we have had from the local community during the course of our enquiries.