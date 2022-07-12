Police were called around 1am yesterday (Monday, July 11) to a report of an assault in Carshalton Road.

It was reported a man had been attacked in the street suffering stab wounds.

Emergency services attended, with the man, Mark Gibson, 52, from Manchester, taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Mark Gibson died after a stabbing incident in Blackpool

He later died and his next of kin have been informed.

A post mortem examination has given a cause of death as stab wounds.

Four people are under arrest on suspicion of murder – two men aged 40 and 42 and two women aged 38 and 43, all from Blackpool.

Officers have today (Tuesday, July 12) been granted more time to question the four people.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation team. Said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Gibson’s family at this difficult time.

"These are the most awful of circumstances and I want to extend my deepest condolences to them.

“We appreciate that incidents of this nature are deeply concerning.

"Each and every time somebody loses a life to knife crime a community of family and friends are left devastated. “We would urge anybody thinking about carrying a knife to seriously consider the consequences – you could end up in prison, seriously injured or even killed.

“Local residents will see an increase in patrols in the area and should you have concerns or any information, then please approach our officers who will be on hand to help.

“Enquiries are very much continuing into this incident and we have now made four arrests.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation to establish exactly what occurred.

“We would now like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area in question from around 1am.”

Police have asked anyone to come forward if they think they have any kind of footage which could help the inquiry.