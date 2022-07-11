Police were called to a report a man had suffered “serious injuries” following an attack in Carshalton Road at around 1am on Monday (July 11).

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment where he later died.

Four people – two men aged 40 and 42 and two women aged 38 and 43 – were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Crime scene investigators descended on Carshalton Road in Blackpool

They remained in custody for questioning on Monday morning.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or anyone who may have CCTV footage of the area, to come forward,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said

Carshalton Road was cordoned off near Dickson Road as police launched the murder investigation.

A picture from the scene showed multiple crime scene investigation vans attended, with police blocking the road near Dickson Road Car Sales.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the area should call police on 101, quoting log number 0057 of July 11.