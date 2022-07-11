Trains between Preston and Blackpool were halted while the station and nearby businesses were evacuated following the discovery at around 10.10am on Sunday (July 10).

A bomb disposal team was subsequently called to the station where it is understood an item was found on the trackside close to platform 5.

Talbot Road was shut between Devonshire Road, Cookson Street and Bickerstaffe Square as police put a 100-metre cordon around the area.

Eye witnesses described hearing a controlled explosion just after 2pm before the traffic restrictions were lifted around an hour later.

In a statement released on Monday (July 11), British Transport Police said the explosion had taken place “as a precaution”.

“The item is no longer deemed to be suspicious,” a spokeswoman added.

James Webb, a bystander who witnessed the incident unfold, said he was “really scared” when he heard the controlled explosion.

“When the bomb squad showed up that’s when people realised it was serious,” he added.

“It’s not everyday you see something like this happen in Blackpool.”

Scores of other passengers were reported to be stuck on trains outside the station for several hours, unable to disembark.

The package was reportedly found close to platform 5

A statement from Northern said: “Due to a security alert at a station between Blackpool North and Preston all lines are blocked.

“We will run services from Blackpool North as soon as the station is declared safe.

“Sadly this has also affected Blackpool South as it is leaving staff and stock displaced.”

Blackpool North reopened at around 5pm, with services returning to normal by Sunday evening.