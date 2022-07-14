Four people appear in court accused of murdering Blackpool man Mark Gibson

One of the women – Tina Walton – did not attend in person after testing positive for Covid and was linked to the hearing via video.

The four who were charged live in central Blackpool.

They are Shaun Neil, 42, and Tina Walton, 43, both of Boothroyden; Stephen Pugh, 49, of Chapel Street and 38-year-old Stephanie Steele of Gorton Street.

All four were remanded in custody to appear before a judge at Preston Crown Court on Friday (July 15).

Solicitors representing the four defendants indicated not guilty pleas would be entered at the higher court.

A further two people were also arrested on Wednesday (July 13) in connection with the investigation.

Four people appeared at court charged with murdering Blackpool man Mark Gibson (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of murder, with a 53-year-old man, also from Blackpool, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

When did the attack take place?

Police were called to a report a man had suffered “serious injuries” following an attack in Carshalton Road at around 1am on Monday (July 11).

Emergency services attended and Mark Gibson was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment where he later died.

Mr Gibson, 52, died in hospital after being stabbed in Carshalton Road

A post mortem examination gave Mr Gibson’s cause of death as stab wounds.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Following the news four people had been charged with murder, Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have charged a number of people following the death of Mark Gibson.

“A further two people are also now in custody in connection with the investigation into his death.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Gibson's family at this time. They are being supported by police.

“I would also like to place on record the tremendous response we have had from the local community during the course of our enquiries.

“Residents have provided excellent support, allowing officers to work quickly and diligently as we investigate Mr Gibson's murder.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the area was asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 0057 of July 11.