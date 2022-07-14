Four people charged with murder of Blackpool stabbing victim Mark Gibson as more arrests made

Police were called to a report a man had suffered “serious injuries” following an attack in Carshalton Road at around 1am on Monday (July 11).

Emergency services attended and the man – Mark Gibson, 52, from Blackpool – was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment where he later died.

A post mortem examination gave Mr Gibson’s cause of death as stab wounds.

Mark Gibson died in hospital after being stabbed in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Four people were arrested by police in connection with his death.

Officers on Wednesday (July 15) confirmed the four people had been charged with murder.

They were:

- Stephanie Steele, 38, of Gorton Street, Blackpool.- Stephen Pugh, 40, of Chapel Street, Blackpool.- Tina Walton, 43, of Boothroyden, Blackpool.- Shaun Neil, 42, of Boothroyden, Blackpool.

All are due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (July 14).

A further two people were also arrested on Wednesday in connection with the investigation.

A 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of murder, with a 53-year-old man, also from Blackpool, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have charged a number of people following the death of Mark Gibson.

“A further two people are also now in custody in connection with the investigation into his death.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Gibson's family at this time. They are being supported by police.

“I would also like to place on record the tremendous response we have had from the local community during the course of our enquiries.