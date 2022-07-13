Mr Pilley, 51, of Thornton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation, and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

His sister Michelle Davidson, 48, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded not guilty to two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Pilley arrives at Preston Crown Court

Lee Qualter, 51, also of Holmefield Avenue, pleaded not guilty to one count of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors

Joel Chapman, 37, of Kingston Road, Willerby, Yorkshire, pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud aiding false representation.

The list of charges relate to the running of Mr Pilley’s firm, Business Energy Solutions.