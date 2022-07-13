Mr Pilley, 51, of Thornton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation, and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property at Preston Crown Court yesterday.
His sister Michelle Davidson, 48, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded not guilty to two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.
Lee Qualter, 51, also of Holmefield Avenue, pleaded not guilty to one count of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors
Joel Chapman, 37, of Kingston Road, Willerby, Yorkshire, pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud aiding false representation.