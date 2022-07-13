Fleetwood Town boss Andy Pilley pleads not guilty to fraud and criminal property charges

Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley and three of his business colleagues – including his sister – have denied a long list of fraud allegations relating to his commercial energy company.

By Wes Holmes
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 3:03 pm

Mr Pilley, 51, of Thornton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation, and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

His sister Michelle Davidson, 48, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded not guilty to two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

Andy Pilley arrives at Preston Crown Court

Lee Qualter, 51, also of Holmefield Avenue, pleaded not guilty to one count of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors

Joel Chapman, 37, of Kingston Road, Willerby, Yorkshire, pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud aiding false representation.

The list of charges relate to the running of Mr Pilley’s firm, Business Energy Solutions.

The four will stand trial at a three-month hearing listed for October 10.