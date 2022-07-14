Michael Whitaker, aged 33, is also charged with possessing over 10,000 pornographic pictures of children and distributing them to paedophiles.

Whitaker, of Albert Road, Morecambe is further charged with sexually touching a girl and possessing extreme pornography. He did not enter a plea.

The defendant will next appear in the court building which house the Crown Court in August

Liz Hatton prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates Court objected to bail stating there fears for his own safety because he had prepared to take his own life by hanging and had written his own will.

Magistrates said Whitaker would have to stand trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on August 17. He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.