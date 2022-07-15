Four people – two men and two women – appeared at court on Thursday (July 14) charged with murdering Blackpool man Mark Gibson.

Officers on Thursday confirmed a fifth man – 33-year-old Aaron Chadwick, of Warley Road – had also been charged with murder.

He was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (July 15).

Detectives investigating the death of Mark Gibson have charged a fifth person with murder (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Who else has been charged in connection with Mr Gibson’s murder?

Officers on Wednesday (July 15) confirmed four people had been charged with murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

They later appeared at court on Thursday (July 14).

They were Shaun Neil, 42, and Tina Walton, 43, both of Boothroyden; Stephen Pugh, 49, of Chapel Street and 38-year-old Stephanie Steele of Gorton Street.

Mr Gibson died in hospital after being stabbed in Carshalton Road on July 11

One of the women – Tina Walton – did not attend in person after testing positive for Covid and was linked to the hearing via video.

All four were remanded in custody to appear before a judge at Preston Crown Court on Friday (July 15).

Solicitors representing the four defendants indicated not guilty pleas would be entered at the higher court.

Has anyone else been arrested in connection with the murder?

A 53-year-old Blackpool man who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released with no further action.

A 50-year-old woman from Blackpool was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Thursday (July 14).

She was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

When did the fatal attack take place?

Police were called to a report a man had suffered “serious injuries” following an attack in Carshalton Road at around 1am on Monday (July 11).

Emergency services attended and Mark Gibson was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment where he later died.

A post mortem examination gave Mr Gibson’s cause of death as stab wounds.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have charged a number of people following the death of Mark Gibson.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this time. They are being supported by police.

“I would also like to place on record the tremendous response we have had from the local community during the course of our enquiries.