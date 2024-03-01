Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You may be faced with huge queues if you attend the opening weekend at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

As the gates re-open tomorrow (Sat 02 March) Oliver Brendon, CEO of AttractionTickets.com shares his top 5 most useful tips on how you can dodge the queues and enjoy the theme park to its fullest.

1. Arrive early

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver says: “While it may sound obvious, the quietest times to avoid ride queues are the first 60 to 90 minutes of the day. If you buy your tickets online and get there early, you’ll benefit from the extra time when the gates open.

“This way you can head to your favourite rides first or relax knowing you don’t have to rush through big crowds.”

2. Start at the back of the park

“It’s natural for most people to start at the front of the park and work their way around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, flipping your route and starting with the rides at the back of the park could mean you avoid those pesky queue times - especially if the park has only been open for a couple of hours” says Oliver.

3. Make the most of lunch hour

“Every mouth eventually gets hungry and come lunch-time there’s likely to be a bigger queue for your food than there is for the rides.

“If you can plan an early lunch, or bring snacks and take a later break, this is the perfect time to head to some of the most popular rides which tend to have queues all day long.”

4. Check height restrictions on rides

“If you’re with the kids, it’s a good idea to check the height restrictions on rides. You can do this via the website, app, or at information booths so you know which rides they can definitely go on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means you’ll be able to manage expectations of smaller children by letting them know in advance which rides they will be able to enjoy on the day,” says Oliver.

For details about opening times and prices visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/opening-times-prices/