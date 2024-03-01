News you can trust since 1873
Schools and nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre with Ofsted reports in January and February

In the first two months of 2024, eights schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the twelve educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

1. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Ofsted

2. Waterloo Primary Academy

3. The Manor Nursery School

4. St John Vianney's Catholic Primary School

5. Unity Academy Blackpool

6. Fleetwood Chaucer Community Primary School

