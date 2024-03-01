Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the twelve educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Ofsted
Schools and nurseries who had Ofsted reports published in August and September.
2. Waterloo Primary Academy
Report published Jan 15 following an inspection on Nov 21-22. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: strong pastoral
support provided by caring and knowledgeable staff; pupils behave well. Improvements needed: development of older pupils’ reading expertise; consistent curriculum delivery; assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good.
3. The Manor Nursery School
Report published Jan 16 following an inspection on Dec 5. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: children are happy
and ready to learn;ambitious curriculum; pupils behave
impeccably well. Improvements needed: implement the intended curriculum outdoors; strengthen current arrangements for the monitoring of staff's practice. Previous inspection: Good.
4. St John Vianney's Catholic Primary School
Report published Jan 22 following an inspection on Nov 21-22. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils feel safe and well supported; ambitious and well-thought-out curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: in some subjects, the school has not clarified the essential
knowledge that they expect pupils to learn. Previous inspection: Good.
5. Unity Academy Blackpool
Report published Jan 29 following an inspection on Dec 22. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: broader and more balanced curriculum; better support for SEND. Improvements needed: complete its curriculum thinking so that pupils are able to study for a broader range of qualifications; ensure that teachers make effective use of the newly introduced assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.
6. Fleetwood Chaucer Community Primary School
Report published Jan 29 following an inspection on Dec 6-7. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious and carefully organised curriculum; pupils’ wider development. Improvements needed: pupil attendance. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.