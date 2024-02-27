Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilst many think that the winter period is the quietest for theme parks, the team at Pleasure Beach Resort is hard at work carrying out maintenance on all of the rides and attractions.

Everything is done on site, from the painting of the ride props to the engineering and mechanics ahead of opening on Saturday; there’s a talented team of workers getting the park ready for guests.

All the rides and rollercoasters are stripped back and taken apart so a strategic plan of maintenance works can take place between November and February.

With only five days to go until Pleasure Beach Resort reopens for the 2024 season, we take a sneak peek look at what the team has been up to behind-the-scenes in the lead up to the big day.

It’s not unusual to see a plane in the sky, especially when Blackpool is known for its air shows, however these plans have no engine and are hoisted up by a crane! After being worked on my engineers and painters, it’s time for the planes to resume their position…. we have take-off!

Taking a trip down the rabbit hole wouldn’t be complete without a collection of weird and wonderful sights, with psychedelic plants and colourful walls. The team at Pleasure Beach Resort meticulously hand paint everything in and outside of the ride. There’s no inch left unpainted.

Even the tallest rollercoaster in the UK needs a glow-up, and Pleasure Beach Resort has replaced parts of the track so that the trains run smoother, making it a more comfortable ride for guest experience. The tracks are transported in on large trucks and craned into position. This job was definitely a ‘big one’.

Valhalla has won awards for making sure guests get absolutely soaking wet, so it’s funny to learn that the culprit itself is also given a fair share of soaking! The rock face façade is thoroughly jet washed and completely freshened up for anyone who brave enough to endure the Viking adventure. That’s taking the skill to a whole new height!

As the oldest ride at Pleasure Beach Resort, it’s fair to assume that these bulbs must have been changed thousands of times since its construction in 1904. The electrical team travel up in a mobile elevated work platform to check and change the bulbs.

Wedged between the iconic Big One and Big Dipper, Infusion is loved by thrillseekers from across the country for its daring twists and turns suspended over water. But what most guests don’t often see is the mechanism that carries them up the lift hill… and that’s not a bad thing!

Before guests eagerly queue and board their favourite rides this weekend, they have actually already been round the tracks hundreds of times. The operations team send the trains with sandbags in to mimic the weight of real riders, all in preparation for when thrillseekers step aboard.