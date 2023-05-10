We sent our reporter, Lucinda Herbert, to the long-awaited Valhalla relaunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which has reopened after a £4m investment.

It was a morning of thrills, chills and adventure as I tested out the new and improved ride at a launch event, on May 10, 2023.

The Viking-inspired rollercoaster closed in 2019, and has undergone massive changes to bring the UK’s wettest ride into the modern era.

From jumping into my longboat, I was immersed in a fantasy underworld that led me through unforgiving elements including fire, water, snow and thunder and lightning.

During the half mile journey, I marveled at the glistening frost-covered creatures, and gasped as a giant pendulum swung at my head.

Statues of ancient battle are brought to life with vivid psychadelic lights and an impressive array of audiovisual effects.

Through roaring fires, freezing mists, and raging waterfalls, Valhalla ignites the imagination and senses with every twist and turn in this immersive adventure.

The boat weaves its way through a reservoir holding over one and a half million gallons of water – enough to fill more than two Olympic sized swimming pools.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to share a glimpse into all our hard work. The new ride is absolutely sensational and will definitely leave riders wanting more.

“Those who remember the original ride may recognise some of its best-loved features, but this reimagining of Valhalla offers a totally new immersive experience that will leave riders eager to return!”

Adam Slevin, Director of Creative, Design & Experience at Blackpool Pleasure Beach adds: “We’ve worked so hard to find the perfect balance between maintaining nostalgia, giving the ride some much-needed TLC and adding in a few surprises for fans.

“Valhalla will test even the most confident rollercoaster rider’s limits, with plummeting temperatures, fiery furnaces and torrents of water.”

To book your tickets today, visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/

Undefined: readMore

1 . Media day for the newly reopened Valhalla ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Pictured is Gazette reporter Lucinda Herbert. Media day for the newly reopened Valhalla ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Pictured is Gazette reporter Lucinda Herbert. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Media day for the newly reopened Valhalla ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Pictured is Gazette reporter Lucinda Herbert. Media day for the newly reopened Valhalla ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Pictured is Gazette reporter Lucinda Herbert. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Media day for the newly reopened Valhalla ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Pictured are Abi Richardson and Nicole Buzz from Parks and Pints. Media day for the newly reopened Valhalla ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Pictured are Abi Richardson and Nicole Buzz from Parks and Pints. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Media day for the newly reopened Valhalla ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Pictured are Abi Richardson and Nicole Buzz from Parks and Pints. Media day for the newly reopened Valhalla ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Pictured are Abi Richardson and Nicole Buzz from Parks and Pints. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales