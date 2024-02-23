News you can trust since 1873
Watch the video: Exclusive look inside Hot Ice as Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena gets ready to launch Eternity

What does it take to be a figure-skater for the Pleasure Beach's dazzling HOT ICE show? A new show on Shots TV gets behind the feathers to find out.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:32 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 11:34 GMT
Professional figure-skaters at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena share their life-long passion for the dazzling HOT ICE show.

Reporter, Lucinda Herbert, has a go at ice skating, with a few tips from a former HOT ICE pro.

All as the cast and crew gear up for their 2024 production ‘Eternity'.

Watch the full video here - on Shots TV's free video on demand service.

