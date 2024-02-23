Watch more of our videos on Shots!

58-year-old Coleen last year revealed, during an episode of Loose Women, that she had found cancer on her shoulder which ended up being diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma.

The mum of three then underwent treatment for this carcinoma, a type of low grade skin cancer, but this week it has been revealed that she had a new scare to worry about recently.

In an interview with former Love Island star Scott Thomas for his podcast ‘Learning as I go’, Nolan Sister’s star Coleen looked back on her life so far and the lessons she has learned- with the conversation turning to the topic of cancer later on.

When asked to discuss her own experiences with cancer, Coleen explained. “ I got skin cancer last year so I had a Carcinoma on my shoulder which has now gone. They had chemo cream on my shoulder so that burnt that off- not my shoulder, my shoulders still there!”

Coleen Nolan has revealed she haS a new skin cancer scare to fare with this year.

But in a new admission, the singer and television presenter added: “and I’ve got this tiny bit of dry skin and I’ve been saying for ages ‘no matter how much oil or cream I put on, it won’t go’ and then they said no that’s pre melanoma so that will eventually- if I don’t treat it- it will turn to melanoma skin cancer which is worst than carcinoma.

“ So once my tour is finished, I’m going to get it [treated] but yeah once again, I’m not being funny, I laughed when he said it because I said ‘of course I have because cancer loves my family.’”

Coleen, who is currently on her first solo tour across the UK, sadly lost her sister Bernie to breast cancer in 2013 whilst another sister, Linda was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017 and then last year revealed it had spread to her brain.

Another sister, Anne was also treated for breast cancer in 2020 but thankfully now has the all clear.

When Scott, who has two brothers himself- soap stars Adam and Ryan Thomas- asked why she thinks cancer has followed their family, Coleen replied: “I don’t know… but it’s one in two people, as Linda always says. I said to Linda ‘do you ever think why me’, she said no ‘I always think why shouldn’t it be me?’

The former Love Island star also picked up on how relaxed Coleen seemed to be whilst discussing her current cancer scare and asked if she was able to take in her stride because of all the family have been through.

Coleen agreed and added: “And I think it’s very different. My sisters got cancer in her brain, so me coming home going ‘oh I’ve got pre melanoma’ feels very dramatic and pathetic, even though it’s not, it’s still serious and if I don’t treat it it will be cancer but … people made such a woo-ha about it and I’m like guys my sister’s cancer’s spread to her brain and I’ve got a little bit of dry skin that happens to be pre melanoma and it is treatable so it’s perspective.