Wyre Council wants to hear from the public on future plans for Garstang.

The council, in partnership with the Greater Garstang Partnership Board, is exploring ways to enhance the public realm in Garstang town centre and says the public's feedback is needed.

The IBI Group were commissioned in 2021 to devise a Regeneration Framework for Garstang town centre, which includes public realm improvements as a priority project.

Sign up for our free newsletters now Consultants Stantec have now created a series of proposals which aim to address future challenges and opportunities so Garstang can better fulfil its potential and meet the needs of its local people, businesses and visitors alike for the future.

What are the projects?

The plans include proposed high street enhancements and revitalisation of Cherestanc Square, the mosaic area which celebrates some of the history of Garstang and is given the town's original name. Other plans include improvements to the ‘Weinds’, interconnectivity between Jubilee Gardens, the War Memorial and River Wyre and a Bridge Street and River Wyre connection.

What they say

Jan Finch, Chair of the Greater Garstang Partnership Board, said:"Regeneration Framework identified a number of areas where public realm in the town centre could be improved.

"These proposals, which have been drawn up by consultants working closely with representatives from Wyre Council, Garstang Town Council and Lancashire County Council now put forward more detail and I hope local people not only from Garstang but also from the surrounding villages will get involved and provide us with feedback on the ideas.”

Councillor Peter le Marinel, Portfolio Holder for Planning Policy and Economic Development for Wyre Council said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for local people to have their say on the future vision for Garstang. There are some exciting regeneration proposals which will benefit residents and local businesses as well as visitors to Garstang.

“I urge everyone to look through the proposed plans and share their feedback. It is important to us to gain this insight which will help to ensure the projects we want to drive forward are aligned with everyone’s vision for the future.”

How do people take part?

Wyre Council are asking for comments until Monday March 25 with a public consultation event taking place at Garstang Library on Tuesday March 5.

People can also visit Wyre's Have Your Say page to read about the proposed plans and take part in the consultation.

For a more detailed overview of the proposed plans and projects, visit Garstang Library on Tuesday March 5 between 10am and 4pm where residents can share their feedback directly at this public consultation event.