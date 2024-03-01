News you can trust since 1873
Family of otters pictured playing in River Wyre in Garstang

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 1st Mar 2024, 13:55 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 14:35 GMT
A family of otters were pictured playing in the River Wyre in Garstang this week.

Andrew Moreland, who runs the Garstang & District Wildlife group on Facebook, shared pictures of the elusive creatures after they were spotted splashing around in the river.

Otters playing in the River Wyre at Garstang. Picture credit: Andrew Moreland / Garstang & District WildlifeOtters playing in the River Wyre at Garstang. Picture credit: Andrew Moreland / Garstang & District Wildlife
Otters playing in the River Wyre at Garstang. Picture credit: Andrew Moreland / Garstang & District Wildlife
According to the Woodland Trust, the playful carnivores are making a comeback and are becoming a surprisingly common sight in Lancashire's waterside woodland.

Otters feed mostly on fish like trout, carp and eels. But they will happily feast on amphibians, crustaceans and waterbirds like moorhens and coots too.

Otters in the River Wyre, Garstang. Picture credit: Andrew Moreland / Garstang & District WildlifeOtters in the River Wyre, Garstang. Picture credit: Andrew Moreland / Garstang & District Wildlife
Otters in the River Wyre, Garstang. Picture credit: Andrew Moreland / Garstang & District Wildlife

Sometimes they will look for food on land, selecting birds, eggs, insects and small mammals to satisfy their appetite - otters will usually eat more than 2lbs of food a day.

Have you been lucky enough to spot any otters near you? Share your pictures in our Facebook comments.

