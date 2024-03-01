Family of otters pictured playing in River Wyre in Garstang
A family of otters were pictured playing in the River Wyre in Garstang this week.
Andrew Moreland, who runs the Garstang & District Wildlife group on Facebook, shared pictures of the elusive creatures after they were spotted splashing around in the river.
According to the Woodland Trust, the playful carnivores are making a comeback and are becoming a surprisingly common sight in Lancashire's waterside woodland.
Otters feed mostly on fish like trout, carp and eels. But they will happily feast on amphibians, crustaceans and waterbirds like moorhens and coots too.
Sometimes they will look for food on land, selecting birds, eggs, insects and small mammals to satisfy their appetite - otters will usually eat more than 2lbs of food a day.
