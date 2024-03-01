Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stench was suspected of emanating from the town's wastewater treatment works, on Jameson Road.

Residents have spoken out about the smell on local social media sites, in both Fleetwood and neighbouring Thornton, with some likening it to "rotten eggs" and others to "rotten onions".

One message urged as many people to complain as possible amidst fears that there could be consequences to health.

Another stated: "If you’re smelling rotten onions or rotten eggs, please call the environmental number below and tell what you smell, it's disgusting."

However, United Utilities (UU), which oversees the sewage works, says that there are currently no issues at the plant and, accordingly, the smell is unlikely to be coming from there.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “The Fleetwood plant is operating well, including the odour control system, and there are no issues that would give rise to the smells described.” The wastewater works first opened 30 years ago, in the mid-1990s.

There have been intermittent complaints about the smell from that point onwards.

On previous occasions when complaints arise, UU have admitted there have been issues.

In June last year, repair works were needed at the treatment works after a damaged pipe led to untreated sewage, mixed with rainwater, being pumped into the sea.

It meant people were warned not to swim in the sea off the whole of the Fylde coast.

Blackpool Council were among those concerned over the issue. UU reassured the local community at the time that it was continuing to work around the clock to fix the issue, which was a "one-off" incident.

In October last year there was a "poo protest" on Fleetwood beach amidst concerns that untreated sewage was being pumped into the sea and that it happened more than once.

However, this time, the company says the plant is not to blame.