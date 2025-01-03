I stayed at one of UK's worst rated hotels in Blackpool MyRoomz Seaview Hotel for £17 - February's top stories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:34 GMT

February 2025 saw a packed month of news from hotel stays to closed shops and retro reads.

These are ten of the most read stories on our website in February...

ICYMI: I can't believe it... 27 amazing retro pictures showing how Blackpool beach has changed in the last 100 years

Fleetwood Wetherspoons pub The Thomas Drummond to close as chain puts it up for sale

I stayed at one of UK's worst rated hotels in Blackpool MyRoomz Seaview Hotel for £17 - here's my verdict

Inside Blackpool's oldest historic cottage Blowing Sands which is still on the market

26 arrested after weapons, cocaine and cannabis seized in Blackpool, St Annes, Lytham and Fleetwood

7 stunning images of how Fleetwood Radar Station will look as new owner reveals plans

Rats seen 'sitting on windowsills' as heavy rainfall blamed for rodent infestation at Blackpool housing estate

Bank Hey Street McDonald's in Blackpool promises 'better customer experience' after new redesign

Snow set to hit Lancashire as yellow weather warning issued by Met Office

25 hilarious old school retro pictures of party people at classic Blackpool nightclubs back in the 1990s

George Redfern, 21, spent a night in Blackpool's MyRoomz Seaview Hotel in late December - which was branded one of the worst rated in Britain. He stayed in the hotel low-rated by TripAdvisor for just £17 - but said he was pleasantly surprised.

1. Was it that bad?

Cocaine, cannabis, weapons, cash and mobile phones were seized during raids. 26 people were arrested during raids across the Fylde Coast.

2. Coast raids...

Residents on a new housing estate in Blackpool were battling against "a plague of rats of almost biblical proportions" with poor drainage conditions being partly blamed for the infestation. The council stepped in to ease the infestation at Woodlark Chase on Warren Drive in Norbreck

3. Plagued...

Snow, sleet and rain was predicted to hit Lancashire, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning. A band of rain, sleet and snow pushed north on Thursday February 8 bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels.

4. Snow days...

It was announced that Fleetwood's Wetherspoons pub, the Thomas Drummond was up for sale. People were devastated until there was a reprieve later in the year. The pub is still well and truly open

5. Pub closed not closed...

One of Blackpool's oldest properties was due to go under the hammer. Blowing Sands, a quaint cottage on Common Edge Road is a listed 200 year old house

6. Blowing Sands sale...

