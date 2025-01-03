These are ten of the most read stories on our website in February...
1. Was it that bad?
George Redfern, 21, spent a night in Blackpool's MyRoomz Seaview Hotel in late December - which was branded one of the worst rated in Britain. He stayed in the hotel low-rated by TripAdvisor for just £17 - but said he was pleasantly surprised.
2. Coast raids...
Cocaine, cannabis, weapons, cash and mobile phones were seized during raids. 26 people were arrested during raids across the Fylde Coast.
| submit
3. Plagued...
Residents on a new housing estate in Blackpool were battling against "a plague of rats of almost biblical proportions" with poor drainage conditions being partly blamed for the infestation. The council stepped in to ease the infestation at Woodlark Chase on Warren Drive in Norbreck
4. Snow days...
Snow, sleet and rain was predicted to hit Lancashire, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.
A band of rain, sleet and snow pushed north on Thursday February 8 bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels.
5. Pub closed not closed...
It was announced that Fleetwood's Wetherspoons pub, the Thomas Drummond was up for sale. People were devastated until there was a reprieve later in the year. The pub is still well and truly open
6. Blowing Sands sale...
One of Blackpool's oldest properties was due to go under the hammer. Blowing Sands, a quaint cottage on Common Edge Road is a listed 200 year old house
