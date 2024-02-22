Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wetherspoons has put its Fleetwood pub The Thomas Drummond up for sale.

The Gazette can confirm the pub in London Street, off Lord Street, is to be put on the market in the coming weeks.

Wetherspoons said The Thomas Drummond will remain open and trading as normal until a buyer is found.

The pub chain has not said whether it has any plans to open a new Wetherspoons elsewhere in town.

Statement from Wetherspoons

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Gazette: "We can confirm that Wetherspoon is putting The Thomas Drummond, its pub in Fleetwood, on the market.

"The company, does on occasion, put some of its pubs up for sale.

"The pub will continue trading as normal until a buyer is found."

Why is Wetherspoons closing some of its pubs?

Pub chains and hospitality businesses have been hit hard by rising costs brought on by high inflation.