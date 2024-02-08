These pictures go inside Blowing Sands, one of Blackpool's oldest properties. It's on Common Edge Road and failed to sell at auction - so it's now available on the market for £80,000.

It dates back to the 18th century and is a Grade II listed building. It still has some of its original features including low beamed ceilings and incredible character like any other 200 year old cottage. It needs a renovation but what an amazing home it would be. It has two reception rooms, a bathroom, kitchen and one bedroom. There is outdoor space too.

Originally two tiny adjoining cottages, it once fronted onto a wide beach at Marton Moss, before the Blackpool we know today even existed.

A blue plaque outside the cottage states it is one of the few remaining early agricultural dwellings on the area known as Blowing Sands, Marton Moss. It's on the market with Pugh Auctions

