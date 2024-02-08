News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

13 curious Blackpool photos inside Blowing Sands historic cottage which is on the market

This is a slice of Blackpool's history and it could be yours.

By Claire Lark
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:25 GMT

These pictures go inside Blowing Sands, one of Blackpool's oldest properties. It's on Common Edge Road and failed to sell at auction - so it's now available on the market for £80,000.

It dates back to the 18th century and is a Grade II listed building. It still has some of its original features including low beamed ceilings and incredible character like any other 200 year old cottage. It needs a renovation but what an amazing home it would be. It has two reception rooms, a bathroom, kitchen and one bedroom. There is outdoor space too.

Originally two tiny adjoining cottages, it once fronted onto a wide beach at Marton Moss, before the Blackpool we know today even existed.

A blue plaque outside the cottage states it is one of the few remaining early agricultural dwellings on the area known as Blowing Sands, Marton Moss. It's on the market with Pugh Auctions

In case you missed them: Historic Blowing Sands Cottage - one of Blackpool's oldest houses - up for offers

Immaculate Blackpool 3 bed house for sale in Lulworth Avenue with massive extension

Exceptional Blackpool detached house for sale in Warbreck Hill Road is epitome of contemporary living

Blowing Sands is on the market for £80k

1. Inside Blowing Sands

Blowing Sands is on the market for £80k

Photo Sales
The bedroom tucked away under beams

2. Inside Blowing Sands

The bedroom tucked away under beams

Photo Sales
The kitchen

3. Inside Blowing Sands

The kitchen

Photo Sales
A low beamed ceiling for the bedroom

4. Inside Blowing Sands

A low beamed ceiling for the bedroom

Photo Sales
A toilet and storage area

5. Blowing Sands

A toilet and storage area

Photo Sales
A view from the side on Common Edge Road

6. Inside Blowing Sands

A view from the side on Common Edge Road

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRenovationPropertiesGrade II