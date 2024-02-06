Step inside to experience the epitome of contemporary living, greeted by a welcoming entrance hall adorned with luxurious tiling, LED mood lighting, and a grand staircase. The thoughtfully designed open-plan kitchen diner effortlessly merges style and practicality, featuring an opening to a second reception room, perfect for relaxation or entertaining. It truly is a masterclass in design and modern living. The house is on the market for £495k with Lytham Estate Agents and has been reduced.