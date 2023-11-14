News you can trust since 1873
Massive 6 bed detached house in Bispham with studio flat up for sale

This house offers versatile and spacious living – and comes with its own studio flat.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT

Perfect for a family, it has five bedrooms and the bedroom in the studio flat as well as spacious living rooms and a fabulous open place kitchen and dining area. It’s on the market for £379,950 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove

Leys Road, Bispham

Leys Road, Bispham

Leys Road, Bispham

Leys Road, Bispham

Leys Road, Blackpool

Leys Road, Bispham

