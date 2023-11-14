Massive 6 bed detached house in Bispham with studio flat up for sale
This house offers versatile and spacious living – and comes with its own studio flat.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT
Perfect for a family, it has five bedrooms and the bedroom in the studio flat as well as spacious living rooms and a fabulous open place kitchen and dining area. It’s on the market for £379,950 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Prime Blackpool location for detached house on Devonshire Road new to the property market
Blackpool house in St Anne's Road where Blackpool FC legend Sir Stanley Matthews once lived goes on the market for £390k
1 / 4