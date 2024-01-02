News you can trust since 1873
Immaculate Blackpool detached house for sale in Leys Road with bi-fold doors and stunning interior

In a prime Bispham residential area, this lovely home has been renovated to a no-expense spared standard

By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:25 GMT

From it's beautiful kitchen with bi-fold doors to the garden, the house in Leys Road has the wow factor. It has also been fully rewired. The house is on the market for £295,000 with The Square Room, Blackpool.

1. Leys Road, Blackpool

2. Leys Road, Blackpool

3. Leys Road, Blackpool

4. Leys Road, Blackpool

5. Leys Road, Blackpool

6. Leys Road, Blackpool

