Immaculate Blackpool detached house for sale in Leys Road with bi-fold doors and stunning interior
In a prime Bispham residential area, this lovely home has been renovated to a no-expense spared standard
From it's beautiful kitchen with bi-fold doors to the garden, the house in Leys Road has the wow factor. It has also been fully rewired. The house is on the market for £295,000 with The Square Room, Blackpool.
