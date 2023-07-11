Imposing Queens Promenade house has a Blackpool sea view and planning permission for a new build
You may have noticed this house on the corner of Queens Promenade and Leyburn Avenue, it’s a head turner
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
Built around 1929, the detatched four bedroomed house has so much charm and character. It has a wine cellar too. Have a look through the photos to see what half a million could buy you on our beautiful seafronnt.
It’s on the market with Stephen Tew, Blackpool through Rightmove
