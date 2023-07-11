News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
Imposing Queens Promenade house has a Blackpool sea view and planning permission for a new build

You may have noticed this house on the corner of Queens Promenade and Leyburn Avenue, it’s a head turner
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

Built around 1929, the detatched four bedroomed house has so much charm and character. It has a wine cellar too. Have a look through the photos to see what half a million could buy you on our beautiful seafronnt.

It’s on the market with Stephen Tew, Blackpool through Rightmove

Queens Promenade, Bispham

1. Queens Promenade, Bispham

Queens Promenade, Bispham

Photo Sales
Queens Promenade, Bispham

2. Queens Promenade, Bispham

Queen's Promenade, Bispham

Photo Sales
Queens Promenade, Bispham

3. Queen's Promenade, Bispham

Queens Promenade, Bispham

Photo Sales
Queens Promenade, Bispham

4. Queens Promenade, Bispham

Queens Promenade, Bispham

Photo Sales
Queens Promenade, Bispham

5. Queens Promenade, Bispham

Queens Promenade, Bispham

Photo Sales
Queens Promenade, Bispham

6. Queens Promenade, Bispham

Queens Promenade, Bispham

Photo Sales
Queens Promenade, Bispham

7. Queens Promenade, Bispham

Queens Promenade, Bispham

Photo Sales
Queens Promenade, Bispham

8. Queens Promenade, Bispham

Queens Promenade, Bispham

Photo Sales
