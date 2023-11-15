Riverside location for Poolfoot Farm House for sale in Singleton with 6 beds and close to Blackpool
This beautiful house is in an idyllic rural spot overlooking the River Wyre.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 09:01 GMT
Poolfoot Farm House is simply breathtaking and has been design to a high standard. It has six spacious double bedrooms including three with en-suite bathrooms. It has a billiard room an office, off road parking for multiple vehicles… the list goes on. It’s on the market for £1.5m with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Massive 6 bed detached house in Bispham with studio flat up for sale
1 / 5