The 15 Blackpool streets ranked in order as the cheapest according to average house prices
New figures released have revealed the cheapest streets to buy a property in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:02 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 16:02 GMT
Property Solvers, a home sales company, regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Blackpool.
The data, which was last update on October 19 2023, provides an overview of where houses have sold for the cheapest prices in recent months. These are the 15 least expensive streets and complexes in the heart of Blackpool as well as locations around the resort including those in FY3 and FY4 areas.
In case you missed them: 19 of Blackpool's oldest businesses still operating today from Roberts Oyster Rooms to Yorkshire Fisheries
1 / 3