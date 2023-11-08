News you can trust since 1873
The 15 Blackpool streets ranked in order as the cheapest according to average house prices

New figures released have revealed the cheapest streets to buy a property in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:02 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 16:02 GMT

Property Solvers, a home sales company, regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Blackpool.

The data, which was last update on October 19 2023, provides an overview of where houses have sold for the cheapest prices in recent months. These are the 15 least expensive streets and complexes in the heart of Blackpool as well as locations around the resort including those in FY3 and FY4 areas.

Some of Blackpool's cheapest streets

1. Blackpool's Cheapest Streets

Some of Blackpool's cheapest streets Photo: Google

Naventis Court, Singleton Street, FY1 5AX. Average price £39,666

2. Naventis Court, Singleton Street

Naventis Court, Singleton Street, FY1 5AX. Average price £39,666 Photo: Google

Lennox Court, FY4 3JR. Average pice £45,000

3. Lennox Court

Lennox Court, FY4 3JR. Average pice £45,000 Photo: Google

Talbot Road, FY3 7AT Average price £46,666

4. Talbot Road

Talbot Road, FY3 7AT Average price £46,666 Photo: Google

Promenade, FY1 1RZ. Average price £49,950

5. Promenade

Promenade, FY1 1RZ. Average price £49,950 Photo: Google

Grizedale Court, Forest Gate, FY3 9AP. Average price £52,630

6. Grizedale Court, Forest Gate

Grizedale Court, Forest Gate, FY3 9AP. Average price £52,630 Photo: Google

