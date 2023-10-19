Property Solvers , a home sales company, regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Blackpool .

The data, which was updated today, October 19 2023, provides an overview of where houses have sold for the highest prices in recent months. These are the top 15 most expensive streets in the heart of Blackpool as well as locations around the resort including those in FY3 and FY4 areas.