The 15 Blackpool streets ranked in order of most expensive according to average house prices
New figures released have revealed the most expensive streets in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST
Property Solvers, a home sales company, regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Blackpool.
The data, which was updated today, October 19 2023, provides an overview of where houses have sold for the highest prices in recent months. These are the top 15 most expensive streets in the heart of Blackpool as well as locations around the resort including those in FY3 and FY4 areas.
In case you missed them: Fantastic Blackpool semi-detached house for sale on Poulton Road with amazing outbuilding
Exquisite Fylde manor in Great Plumpton countryside up for sale with its own lake and views from every room
1 / 3