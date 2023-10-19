News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Blackpool ‘Kebab King’ dies aged 77
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs

The 15 Blackpool streets ranked in order of most expensive according to average house prices

New figures released have revealed the most expensive streets in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST

Property Solvers, a home sales company, regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Blackpool.

The data, which was updated today, October 19 2023, provides an overview of where houses have sold for the highest prices in recent months. These are the top 15 most expensive streets in the heart of Blackpool as well as locations around the resort including those in FY3 and FY4 areas.

In case you missed them: Fantastic Blackpool semi-detached house for sale on Poulton Road with amazing outbuilding

Amazing Blackpool semi-detached property in Church Street with two flats on the market

Exquisite Fylde manor in Great Plumpton countryside up for sale with its own lake and views from every room

These are some of the most expensive streets in the area

1. Blackpool's most expensive streets

These are some of the most expensive streets in the area Photo: National World

Photo Sales
North Park Drive, Blackpool. FY3 8NH / Average price: £637,500

2. North Park Drive, Blackpool

North Park Drive, Blackpool. FY3 8NH / Average price: £637,500 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Queen's Promenade FY2 9AZ Average price: £636,000

3. Queen's Promenade

Queen's Promenade FY2 9AZ Average price: £636,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Division Lane, Blackpool. FY4 5EA / Average price: £604,859

4. Division Lane, Blackpool

Division Lane, Blackpool. FY4 5EA / Average price: £604,859 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Peel Road, FY4 9AD Average price: £600,000

5. Peel Road, Blackpool

Peel Road, FY4 9AD Average price: £600,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Jubilee Lane FY4 5ER Average price: £550,000

6. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

Jubilee Lane FY4 5ER Average price: £550,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPoulton Road