Exquisite Fylde manor in Great Plumpton countryside up for sale with its own lake and views from every room
The owners of this exceptional property say lots of love has gone into the 10-year-old mansion and it has a ‘great flow’.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:13 BST
It’s on the market for £1,795,000 and really is something else. It has a sweeping staircase, his and hers conservatories, bespoke features and its own lake in the sprawling grounds. It’s on the market with Hamlet Homes, Warrington through Rightmove Take a look around…
In case you missed them: Stunning Blackpool semi-detached house with four bedrooms on Warbreck Drive up for sale
1 / 4