News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Exquisite Fylde manor in Great Plumpton countryside up for sale with its own lake and views from every room

The owners of this exceptional property say lots of love has gone into the 10-year-old mansion and it has a ‘great flow’.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:13 BST

It’s on the market for £1,795,000 and really is something else. It has a sweeping staircase, his and hers conservatories, bespoke features and its own lake in the sprawling grounds. It’s on the market with Hamlet Homes, Warrington through Rightmove Take a look around…

In case you missed them: Stunning Blackpool semi-detached house with four bedrooms on Warbreck Drive up for sale

Bargain Blackpool terraced house in Fulwood Avenue for sale with orangery and hot tub

Blackpool end of terraced house for sale in Holmfield Avenue with seven bedrooms

Hamlet Homes, Warrington

1. Plumpton manor, Moss House Lane

Hamlet Homes, Warrington Photo: Hamlet Homes, Warrington

Photo Sales
Hamlet Homes, Warrington

2. Plumpton Manor, Moss House Lane

Hamlet Homes, Warrington Photo: Hamlet Homes, Warrington

Photo Sales
Hamlet Homes, Warrington

3. Plumpton Manor, Moss House Lane

Hamlet Homes, Warrington Photo: Hamlet Homes, Warrington

Photo Sales
Hamlet Homes, Warrington

4. Plumpton Manor, Moss House Lane

Hamlet Homes, Warrington Photo: Hamlet Homes, Warrington

Photo Sales
Hamlet Homes, Warrington

5. Plumpton Manor, Moss House Lane

Hamlet Homes, Warrington Photo: Hamlet Homes, Warrington

Photo Sales
Hamlet Homes, Warrington

6. Plumpton Manor, Moss House Lane

Hamlet Homes, Warrington Photo: Hamlet Homes, Warrington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeBlackpoolWarringtonRightmove