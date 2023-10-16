News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Stunning Blackpool semi-detached house with four bedrooms on Warbreck Drive up for sale

If you have a growing family, then look no further.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST

This is a whole lot of house for a reasonable price. It has four good sized bedrooms, an open plan dining kitchen and is beautifully presented throughout. It’s on the market for £250,000 with New Home Agents, Leeds through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Bargain Blackpool terraced house in Fulwood Avenue for sale with orangery and hot tub

Five bedroomed semi-detached in Pinewood Avenue Bispham extended beyond recognition for sale

New Home Agents, Leeds

1. 199 Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

New Home Agents, Leeds Photo: New Home Agents, Leeds

Photo Sales
New Home Agents, Leeds

2. 199 Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

New Home Agents, Leeds Photo: New Home Agents, Leeds

Photo Sales
New Home Agents, Leeds

3. 199 Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

New Home Agents, Leeds Photo: New Home Agents, Leeds

Photo Sales
New Home Agents, Leeds

4. 199 Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

New Home Agents, Leeds Photo: New Home Agents, Leeds

Photo Sales
New Home Agents, Leeds

5. 199 Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

New Home Agents, Leeds Photo: New Home Agents, Leeds

Photo Sales
New Home Agents, Leeds

6. 199 Warbreck Drive, Blackpool

New Home Agents, Leeds Photo: New Home Agents, Leeds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveLeeds