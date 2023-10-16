Stunning Blackpool semi-detached house with four bedrooms on Warbreck Drive up for sale
If you have a growing family, then look no further.
By Claire Lark
This is a whole lot of house for a reasonable price. It has four good sized bedrooms, an open plan dining kitchen and is beautifully presented throughout. It’s on the market for £250,000 with New Home Agents, Leeds through Rightmove
