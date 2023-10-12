Bargain Blackpool terraced house in Fulwood Avenue for sale with orangery and hot tub
This is a fantastic buy.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
A spacious three double bedroomed home with a loft room, the property has a modern fitted kitchen with dining space and a lovely landscaped garden with a hot tub. It’s a snap at £140,000. It’s on the market with Yopa, North West through Rightmove
