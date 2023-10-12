News you can trust since 1873
Bargain Blackpool terraced house in Fulwood Avenue for sale with orangery and hot tub

This is a fantastic buy.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST

A spacious three double bedroomed home with a loft room, the property has a modern fitted kitchen with dining space and a lovely landscaped garden with a hot tub. It’s a snap at £140,000. It’s on the market with Yopa, North West through Rightmove

Yopa, North West

1. Fulwood Avenue, Blackpool

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Yopa, North West

2. Fulwood Avenue, Blackpool

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Yopa, North West

3. Fulwood Avenue, Blackpool

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Yopa, North West

4. Fulwood Avenue, Blackpool

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Yopa, North West

5. Fullwood Avenue, Blackpool

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

Yopa, North West

6. Fulwood Avenue, Blackpool

Yopa, North West Photo: Yopa, North West

