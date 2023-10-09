News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool end of terraced house for sale in Holmfield Avenue with seven bedrooms

There is a lot of house here for a great price.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST

On Holmfield Avenue, North Shore, this has been fully modernised. It would make a fantastic family home and is ready to move into. It’s on the market for £220,000 with The Square Room, through Rightmove

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Holmfield Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Holmfield Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Holmfield Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Holmfield Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Holmfield Road, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

