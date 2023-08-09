News you can trust since 1873
Five bedroom house with uninterrupted sea views on Shore Road hits the market

This is a quirky property on Shore Road.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 16:03 BST

The area is more Norbreck but has a Thornton Cleveleys postcode – it’s right on the seafront and has brilliant views across the sea. It’s in need of modernisation but would make a cracking home with five bedrooms, lounge and snug. It’s on the market for £499,950 with Independent Estate Agency through Rightmove

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

1. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

2. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

3. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

4. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

5. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

6. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

7. Independent Estate Agency, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

8. Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

Shore Road, Thornton Cleveleys

