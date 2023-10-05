Renovated Blackpool house for sale on Poulton Road with new bathroom and kitchen
This gorgeous three bedroom house has been extensively renovated, taken back to the brick and re-skimmed with new everything.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST
The kitchen, bathroom, boiler, wiring and new flooring have all been done making this a ready-to-walk-into home. It’s on the market for £219,950 with Unique Estate Agents through Rightmove
