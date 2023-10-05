News you can trust since 1873
Renovated Blackpool house for sale on Poulton Road with new bathroom and kitchen

This gorgeous three bedroom house has been extensively renovated, taken back to the brick and re-skimmed with new everything.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST

The kitchen, bathroom, boiler, wiring and new flooring have all been done making this a ready-to-walk-into home. It’s on the market for £219,950 with Unique Estate Agents through Rightmove

