Immaculate semi-detached house with open-plan living in Devonshire Road Blackpool for sale
This beautiful family home has three bedrooms, open plan living space and no onward chain.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
Situated in a prime position on Devonshire Road, the house comes with a neat back garden, paved with artificial grass, a sleek gloss kitchen and a stylish three piece bathroom.
