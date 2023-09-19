News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Spectacular 5 bed detached house on Kings Place in Blackpool is a family gem and up for sale

This fabulous family home is new to the market.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST

With five bedrooms and two en-suites, the house is a dream for a family. It has space, open plan living and has no forward chain. It’s on the market for £549,950 with Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Luxury new build apartment in Harrow Place Blackpool with roof terrace and gym up for sale

Blackpool end of terrace in Vicarage Lane is a back to brick restoration with high-end detail

12 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs still open in Blackpool - including Dutton Arms and Lifeboat Inn

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

1. Kings Close, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

2. Kings Close, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

3. Kings Close, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

4. Kings Close, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

5. Kings Close, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

6. Kings Close, Blackpool

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLythamRightmove