Spectacular 5 bed detached house on Kings Place in Blackpool is a family gem and up for sale
This fabulous family home is new to the market.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
With five bedrooms and two en-suites, the house is a dream for a family. It has space, open plan living and has no forward chain. It’s on the market for £549,950 with Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Luxury new build apartment in Harrow Place Blackpool with roof terrace and gym up for sale
12 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs still open in Blackpool - including Dutton Arms and Lifeboat Inn
1 / 3