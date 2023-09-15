Luxury new build apartment in Harrow Place Blackpool with roof terrace and gym up for sale
This two bedroomed apartment has brilliant views of South Promenade and is ready to move into.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST
It’s open plan with a luxury fitted designer kitchen and a sunroom out to the balcony. It also has access to a gym and roof terrace. It’s on the market for £400k with Stephen Tew through Rightmove
