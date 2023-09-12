Immaculate Blackpool period property in Church Street is town centre gem and up for sale
Added to the market yesterday this will probably be snapped up in no time.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
It’s a classic period property which is immaculate and renovated to very high standard. It’s a large house with four double bedrooms and a south facing rear garden. It’s on the market for £239,950 with Hunters, Blackpool through Rightmove
