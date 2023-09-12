News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Immaculate Blackpool period property in Church Street is town centre gem and up for sale

Added to the market yesterday this will probably be snapped up in no time.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST

It’s a classic period property which is immaculate and renovated to very high standard. It’s a large house with four double bedrooms and a south facing rear garden. It’s on the market for £239,950 with Hunters, Blackpool through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Unique detached house on Parkway in Blackpool with roll top bath in master bedroom up for sale

Breathtaking detached property in Hardhorn Road Poulton with open plan living up for sale

Landmark Thornton mansion once home to Fisherman's Friend tycoon Doreen Lofthouse put up for sale

Hunters, Blackpool

1. Church Street, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Hunters, Blackpool

2. Church Street, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Hunters, Blackpool

3. Church Street, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Hunters, Blackpool

4. Church Street, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Hunters, Blackpool

5. Church Street, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Hunters, Blackpool

6. Hunters, Blackpool

Hunters, Blackpool Photo: Hunters, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolDoreen LofthouseRightmove
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us