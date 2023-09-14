Holmefield Avenue stunner tucked away in the exclusivity of 'The Towers' in Thornton Cleveleys is up for sale
A truly breathtaking home, Westgates has been architecturally designed to create a stand-out property.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
A large, triple-paned window forms a triangular peak which sits centrally within the architecture creating a fabulous focal point - externally and internally. It has four bedrooms and an incredible kitchen right at the heart of the home. It’s on the market for £900,000 with eXp UK, North West through Rightmove
