News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident

Holmefield Avenue stunner tucked away in the exclusivity of 'The Towers' in Thornton Cleveleys is up for sale

A truly breathtaking home, Westgates has been architecturally designed to create a stand-out property.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST

A large, triple-paned window forms a triangular peak which sits centrally within the architecture creating a fabulous focal point - externally and internally. It has four bedrooms and an incredible kitchen right at the heart of the home. It’s on the market for £900,000 with eXp UK, North West through Rightmove

In case you missed: Immaculate Blackpool period property in Church Street is town centre gem and up for sale

Unique detached house on Parkway in Blackpool with roll top bath in master bedroom up for sale

Detached house is a Fleetwood gem with open plan living and a leisure pool

eXp UK, North West

1. wbeg-14-09-23-holmefield-NW

eXp UK, North West Photo: Holmefield Avenue, Thornton

Photo Sales
eXp UK, North West

2. Holmefield Avenue, Thornton

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

Photo Sales
eXp UK, North West

3. Holmefield Avenue, Thornton

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

Photo Sales
eXp UK, North West

4. Holmefield Avenue, Thornton

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

Photo Sales
eXp UK, North West

5. Holmefield Avenue, Thornton

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

Photo Sales
eXp UK, North West

6. Holmefield Avenue, Thornton

eXp UK, North West Photo: eXp UK, North West

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFleetwoodNorth WestRightmove