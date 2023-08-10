News you can trust since 1873
Detached house is a Fleetwood gem with open plan living and a leisure pool

This stunning property on Fleetwood Road is new to the market and is an absolute gem.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:22 BST

It’s a family home, perfect for open-plan living with three bedrooms and an office space which could be rearranged as a fourth bedroom. It has two superb living rooms, a dining room and an ultra-modern kitchen. The accommodation is finished off with lovely gardens, west facing, with a leisure pool. It’s on the market for £425,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove Take a look inside through our gallery…

The property is set on a generous plot

Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

The property is set on a generous plot

The stunning lounge with a log burner is open plan to the dining area. It has smoked acoustic glass windows to the front

Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

The stunning lounge with a log burner is open plan to the dining area. It has smoked acoustic glass windows to the front

Ample space in the luxury kitchen

Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

Ample space in the luxury kitchen

The living room at the back of the house opens up to the kitchen. It has solid walnut flooring and three Velux windows. It overlooks the garden

Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

The living room at the back of the house opens up to the kitchen. It has solid walnut flooring and three Velux windows. It overlooks the garden

At the top of the stairs leading to two of the bedrooms

Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

At the top of the stairs leading to two of the bedrooms

The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom

Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom

A cosy log burner in the lounge for those cold nights

Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

A cosy log burner in the lounge for those cold nights

An alternative angle of the rear living room

Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood

An alternative angle of the rear living room

