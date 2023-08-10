Detached house is a Fleetwood gem with open plan living and a leisure pool
This stunning property on Fleetwood Road is new to the market and is an absolute gem.
It’s a family home, perfect for open-plan living with three bedrooms and an office space which could be rearranged as a fourth bedroom. It has two superb living rooms, a dining room and an ultra-modern kitchen. The accommodation is finished off with lovely gardens, west facing, with a leisure pool. It’s on the market for £425,000 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast through Rightmove Take a look inside through our gallery…
