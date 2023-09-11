News you can trust since 1873
Unique detached house on Parkway in Blackpool with roll top bath in master bedroom up for sale

Bursting with character from top to bottom, this wonderful property is a fabulous home.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST

With it's three reception rooms, a large entrance porch, a good sized open plan kitchen and dining area and a neatly hidden away pantry, the house is move-in ready. It also has four great sized bedrooms and a four piece family bathroom suite. It’s on the market for £419,950 with Tiger Estates and Lettings

In case you missed it: Landmark Thornton mansion once home to Fisherman's Friend tycoon Doreen Lofthouse put up for sale

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

1. Parkway, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

2. Parkway, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

3. Parkway, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

4. Parkway, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

5. Parkway, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

6. Parkway, Blackpool

Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Photo Sales
