Unique detached house on Parkway in Blackpool with roll top bath in master bedroom up for sale
Bursting with character from top to bottom, this wonderful property is a fabulous home.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
With it's three reception rooms, a large entrance porch, a good sized open plan kitchen and dining area and a neatly hidden away pantry, the house is move-in ready. It also has four great sized bedrooms and a four piece family bathroom suite. It’s on the market for £419,950 with Tiger Estates and Lettings
