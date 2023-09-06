It is one of the most intriguing properties in the area. It was the family home of the late Doreen Lofthouse, pioneer of Fleetwood Fisherman’s Friend and has now joined the property market for £1,595,000. It has four bedrooms, a pool and is of exceptional quality. It’s a fabulous canvas for someone to put their own stamp on. But what this house is all about is the gardens… they are breathtaking. If you have ever wondered what they are like, have a look at our gallery courtesy of Armitstead Barnett through Rightmove