Landmark Thornton mansion once home to Fisherman's Friend tycoon Doreen Lofthouse put up for sale

For years people have driven past this incredible detached house in Links Gate, which can be seen from Amounderness Way, and wondered what was beyond the fencing and trees.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST

It is one of the most intriguing properties in the area. It was the family home of the late Doreen Lofthouse, pioneer of Fleetwood Fisherman’s Friend and has now joined the property market for £1,595,000. It has four bedrooms, a pool and is of exceptional quality. It’s a fabulous canvas for someone to put their own stamp on. But what this house is all about is the gardens… they are breathtaking. If you have ever wondered what they are like, have a look at our gallery courtesy of Armitstead Barnett through Rightmove

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

1. Links Gate, Thornton Cleveleys

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang Photo: Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

2. Links Gate - Thornton Cleveleys

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang Photo: Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

3. Links Gate - Thornton Cleveleys

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang Photo: Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

4. Links Gate, Thornton Cleveleyes

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang Photo: Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

5. Links Gate, Thornton Cleveleys

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang Photo: Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

6. Links Gate, Thornton Cleveleys

Armitstead Barnett, Garstang Photo: Armitstead Barnett, Garstang

Related topics:Doreen LofthouseBlackpool RoadRightmove