Distinguished family home in 'Hardhorn Village' Poulton has tree lined boundaries and is up for sale

The moment you arrive at this detached, distinguished family home you appreciate its unique and bespoke design.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST

It’s in one of Poulton’s sought after locations, dubbed Hardhorn Village and comes with tree lined boundaries, an elegant entrance, striking lighting and huge rooms for open plan living. It has been designed by an architect and has four double bedrooms. Let the pictures reveal more…

It’s on the market with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys for £1,200,000.

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

1. Oldfield Carr Lane, Poulton

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

2. Oldfield Carr Lane, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

3. Oldfield Carr Lane, Poulton

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

4. Oldfield Carr Lane, Poulton

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

5. Oldfield Carr Lane, Poulton

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

6. Oldfield Carr Lane, Poulton

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

