Breathtaking detached property in Hardhorn Road Poulton with open plan living up for sale
This is one of Poulton’s finest properties for sale in one of the most desirable areas.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
No stone has been left unturned with creating this fabulous home, it has so much going for it with a super-sleek kitchen, double sliding doors to the garden – has to be seen to be believed. So take a look at our photo gallery… the house is on the market for £1,250,000 with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde
