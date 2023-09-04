News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Breathtaking detached property in Hardhorn Road Poulton with open plan living up for sale

This is one of Poulton’s finest properties for sale in one of the most desirable areas.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST

No stone has been left unturned with creating this fabulous home, it has so much going for it with a super-sleek kitchen, double sliding doors to the garden – has to be seen to be believed. So take a look at our photo gallery… the house is on the market for £1,250,000 with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

In case you missed them: Blackpool houses for sale: Exquisite detached house in Division Lane with helipad and fishing lane

Quirky Blackpool house with Edwardian features on Warbreck Hill Road with a sea glimpse from the terrace

17 fantastic Blackpool properties for sale less than the North West average asking price

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

1. Hardhorn Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

2. Hardhorn Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

3. Hardhorn Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

4. Hardhorn Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

5. Hardhorn Road, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

6. Hardhorn Road, Blackpool

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

7. Hardhorn Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

8. Hardhorn Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolEdwardianNorth West