Quirky Blackpool house with Edwardian features on Warbreck Hill Road with a sea glimpse from the terrace
Built in 1909, this is a truly unique four bedroomed bungalow, typical of the era.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
You can just about see the sea from the front terrace with it’s ‘cheeky’ cherubs. It has so much potential and a fabulous back garden which is slightly elevated. It’s on the market for £350,000 with McDonald, Fylde Coast through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Imposing Queens Promenade house has a Blackpool sea view and planning permission for a new build
Apartment inside former Miners' Convalescent Home in Blackpool is Admiral Point gem with two bedrooms
Page 1 of 2