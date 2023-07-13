News you can trust since 1873
Quirky Blackpool house with Edwardian features on Warbreck Hill Road with a sea glimpse from the terrace

Built in 1909, this is a truly unique four bedroomed bungalow, typical of the era.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

You can just about see the sea from the front terrace with it’s ‘cheeky’ cherubs. It has so much potential and a fabulous back garden which is slightly elevated. It’s on the market for £350,000 with McDonald, Fylde Coast through Rightmove

McDonald, Fylde Coast

1. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

McDonald, Fylde Coast Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

McDonald, Fylde Coast

2. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

McDonald, Fylde Coast Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

McDonald, Fylde Coast

3. Warbreck Hill Road

McDonald, Fylde Coast Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

McDonald, Fylde Coast

4. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

McDonald, Fylde Coast Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

McDonald, Fylde Coast

5. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

McDonald, Fylde Coast Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

McDonald, Fylde Coast

6. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

McDonald, Fylde Coast Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

McDonald, Fylde Coast

7. McDonald, Fylde Coast

McDonald, Fylde Coast Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

McDonald, Fylde Coast

8. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

McDonald, Fylde Coast Photo: McDonald, Fylde Coast

