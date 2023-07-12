Blackpool time warp house on Normoss Road is straight from another era
It’s an eclectic mix of decor through the decades, mainly 1970s, with other eras thrown in for good measure.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
But look beyond the tired and old fashioned interior and you can see just what this fabulous house could look like. It has three double bedrooms, sits on a generous plot of land and retains some exciting original features. It’s on the market for £325,000 with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde through Rightmove. Scroll through the pictures and see how you could unlock the potential…
