Blackpool time warp house on Normoss Road is straight from another era

It’s an eclectic mix of decor through the decades, mainly 1970s, with other eras thrown in for good measure.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

But look beyond the tired and old fashioned interior and you can see just what this fabulous house could look like. It has three double bedrooms, sits on a generous plot of land and retains some exciting original features. It’s on the market for £325,000 with Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde through Rightmove. Scroll through the pictures and see how you could unlock the potential…

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

1. No 36 Normoss Road

Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

2. No 36 Normoss Road

Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

3. No 36 Normoss Road

Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

4. No 36 Normoss Road, Blackpool

Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

5. No 36 Normoss Road

Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

6. No 36 Normoss Road, Blackpool

Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

7. No 36 Normoss Road

Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

8. No 36 Normoss Road

Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

