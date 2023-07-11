News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool detached house is oldest in Marton and is up for sale through Rightmove

This charming four bedroomed house is a real landmark property.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

It’s one of the oldest properties in Marton and was once Top o’th’ Town Farm. Built in the 1800’s it’s a beautifully charming property full of character with its large rooms, high ceilings and traditional features.

Estate agents Entwistle Green have recently reduced it by £25k to £400,000. It’s on the market with Entwistle Green, Blackpool through Rightmove

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

1. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

2. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

3. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

4. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

5. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

6. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

7. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

8. Preston Old Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

