News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Disgraced football club boss jailed for 13 years for £15m fraud
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Blackpool houses for sale: Detached house at New South Promenade where Blackpool Illuminations begin is rare find on Zoopla

This house is one of those which you rarely see for sale and it’s no wonder because of its brilliant seafront location
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST

It’s opposite the tram depot with the beach almost on the door step and is handy for shops at Squires Gate and the M55. It’s detached, has amazing views, is chain free and very spacious. It’s on the market for £400,000 with Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Highfield Road through Zoopla

Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

1. New South Promenade, Blackpool

Reeds Rains, Highfield Road Photo: Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

Photo Sales
Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

2. New South Promenade, Blackpool

Reeds Rains, Highfield Road Photo: Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

Photo Sales
Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

3. New South Promenade

Reeds Rains, Highfield Road Photo: Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

Photo Sales
Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

4. New South Promenade, Blackpool

Reeds Rains, Highfield Road Photo: Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

Photo Sales
Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

5. New South Promenade, Blackpool

Reeds Rains, Highfield Road Photo: Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

Photo Sales
Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

6. New South Promenade, Blackpool

Reeds Rains, Highfield Road Photo: Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

Photo Sales
Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

7. New South Promenade

Reeds Rains, Highfield Road Photo: Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

Photo Sales
Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

8. New South Promenade, Blackpool

Reeds Rains, Highfield Road Photo: Reeds Rains, Highfield Road

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolZooplaBlackpool IlluminationsM55