Blackpool houses for sale: Detached house at New South Promenade where Blackpool Illuminations begin is rare find on Zoopla
This house is one of those which you rarely see for sale and it’s no wonder because of its brilliant seafront location
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST
It’s opposite the tram depot with the beach almost on the door step and is handy for shops at Squires Gate and the M55. It’s detached, has amazing views, is chain free and very spacious. It’s on the market for £400,000 with Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Highfield Road through Zoopla
