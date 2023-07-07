News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool farmhouse on Midgeland Road is Grade II listed and the only cobbled built property in town

This is Walkers Hill Farmhouse on Midgeland Road and it’s a dream buy.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

It’s a remarkable Grade II listed four bedroom detached farmhouse which was built in 1775. It has an abundance of original features and is reportedly the only cobble built farmhouse in Blackpool. It’s on Midgeland Road for £499,950 with Tiger Sales & Lettings Take a tour and have a look…

