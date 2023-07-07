Blackpool farmhouse on Midgeland Road is Grade II listed and the only cobbled built property in town
This is Walkers Hill Farmhouse on Midgeland Road and it’s a dream buy.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
It’s a remarkable Grade II listed four bedroom detached farmhouse which was built in 1775. It has an abundance of original features and is reportedly the only cobble built farmhouse in Blackpool. It’s on Midgeland Road for £499,950 with Tiger Sales & Lettings Take a tour and have a look…
